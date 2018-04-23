Ebrahim Rasool named ANC WC election head

With Rasool as the ANC's head of elections in the province, the party now hopes to make up lost ground and ultimately unseat the DA.

CAPE TOWN - Former Western Cape Premier Ebrahim Rasool has been announced as the African National Congress (ANC)'s provincial head of elections.

The party's national Head of Elections Fikile Mbalula has on Monday unveiled its 2019 elections plan aimed at reclaiming the province.

Mbalula also took swipes at the Democratic Alliance (DA) leadership for its public spat with its Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille.

The ANC lost power in the Western Cape in 2009 and has been playing second fiddle to the growing DA ever since.

With Rasool as its head of elections in the province, the party now hopes to make up lost ground and ultimately unseat the DA.

Mbalula says the party has confidence in Rasool who needs no introduction having served as premier until between 2004 and 2008.

“Under premier Rasssol, the poor came first, tangible improvements in people’s lives were evident. Government was not just focused on smokes and mirrors.”

Rasool says he's more than ready to take the party to a successful 2019 election campaign.

“And so the levels of indignity are making our people hungry for alternatives but they don't want the ANC of last year. They want the 2018 model of the ANC.”

With the introduction of the Economic Freedom Fighters to the national political arena in 2014, this won't be an easy task for the ANC, as the new party claimed 2% of the provincial vote.

