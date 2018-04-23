Duchess of Cambridge in early stages of labour
LONDON - Kate, the wife of Prince William, was admitted to hospital on Monday to give birth to the couple’s third child and the latest member of Britain’s royal family.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, as the couple are officially known, drove from their home Kensington Palace in central London to St Mary’s Hospital in west London where their other two children, George and Charlotte, were also born.
“The Duchess of Cambridge was admitted to St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London, earlier this morning in the early stages of labour,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.
The Duchess travelled by car from Kensington Palace to the Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Hospital with The Duke of Cambridge.
The new royal will be fifth-in-line to the British throne behind siblings Prince George, 4, and his two-year-old sister Princess Charlotte, William, and grandfather and heir Prince Charles.
William’s younger brother Harry, who marries US actress Meghan Markle next month, will fall to sixth on the list.
As with her two previous pregnancies, Kate suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, an extreme form of morning sickness which can cause severe nausea and vomiting and require supplementary hydration and nutrients.
Kate’s last engagement ahead of the birth was on 22 March when she and William attended a number of events in London to celebrate the Commonwealth ahead of a meeting of its leaders last week.
Mary, Alice, and Victoria are among the favourite names with bookmakers if the baby is a girl with Albert, Arthur, and Fred, the favourites for a boy.
Having had homes in north Wales and Norfolk in eastern England, William and Kate now live at Kensington Palace to allow the prince to dedicate more time to royal duties on behalf of his grandmother.
