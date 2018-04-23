DA wants PSL to account for increased violence at soccer matches
Video footage showing a man being kicked and hit by fans following Kaizer Chiefs' defeat has caused widespread outrage.
JOHANNESBURG – Following the riot at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, which saw a security guard brutally assaulted, fans injured and equipment destroyed, calls are being made for Parliament to hold sporting bodies like the Premier Soccer League (PSL) accountable.
Video footage showing the man, who was initially thought to be a woman, being kicked and hit by fans and has caused widespread outrage.
The violence broke out after Kaizer Chiefs lost 2-0 to Free State Stars.
WATCH: Violence erupts after Chiefs lose in Nedbank Cup
The Democratic Alliance has written to Parliament requesting that PSL management be summoned to account for the growing culture of violence at soccer games.
The party's shadow Sports Minister Tsepo Mhlongo says: “PSL must provide concrete plans on intervention that they will implement to stop this violence at football matches.
“And it’s unacceptable for families and spectators of sports that they've regularly been threatened by this bad behaviour and we call upon the PSL to account to Parliament.”
Coach Steve Komphela announced his resignation shortly afterwards.
Meanwhile, SuperSport is now assessing the damage to its equipment.
Spokesperson Clinton van der Berg says: “We’re busy assessing the damage to our equipment which is substantial and we agree with a strong stance which the PSL has adopted.
