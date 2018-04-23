CT authorities commend water-saving efforts

Last week, the city consumed 507 million litres per day, compared to 542 million litres the week before. The record low of 506 million litres was achieved on 9 March.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town says average water consumption has dropped by a whopping 35 million litres.

Last week the City of Cape Town was disappointed with an increase in consumption.

The response from residents was positive and this week authorities have commended water-saving efforts.

Deputy mayor Ian Nielson says the city's consumption is being closely monitored by the National Department of Water and Sanitation.

He says if the city is not able to bring average collection consumption down to 450 million litres a day, it could face even more stringent restrictions.

Nielson says the city's advanced pressure management programme is saving more than 50 million litres of water per day.

He adds water enforcement blitzes and awareness drives continue and between August 2016 and April this year, 370 fines amounting to more than R600,000 have been issued.