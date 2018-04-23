Concern after Parly committee makes unannounced visit at CT hospital

Parliament's select committee on petitions and executive undertakings conducted the visit earlier this month.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Medical Association (SAMA) has expressed concern over an unannounced oversight visit to the Khayelitsha District Hospital by a parliamentary committee.

Parliament's select committee on petitions and executive undertakings conducted the visit earlier this month. This follows a complaint accusing the hospital of negligence, and findings of poor and incomplete record keeping.

The committee found various issues hampering services at the hospital, including staff shortages.

The SAMA says it supports oversight visits to public facilities as they strengthen democratic accountability.

SAMA vice chairperson Mark Sonderup, however, says the recent unannounced visit by the parliamentary committee at the Khayelitsha district hospital turned into an attack on the dignity of staff and patients.

“This committee is from a non-health portfolio. They caused a significant commotion. They demanded to see the CEO. They arrived unannounced and started badgering staff.”

Sonderup says access to clinical areas where patients are treated should occur together with the attending doctor and with permission from patients.

The committee has denied being confrontational with staff during the visit, adding that the medical employees spoke freely about the issues facing the hospital.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)