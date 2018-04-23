City celebrate with five-star performance; Stoke continue to drop points

Manchester City walked into the Etihad Stadium this weekend as English Premier League champions, donning silver warm-up kits to mark the occasion on Sunday afternoon when they welcomed Swansea City.

JOHANNESBURG - Manchester City walked into the Etihad Stadium this weekend as English Premier League champions, donning silver warm-up kits to mark the occasion on Sunday afternoon when they welcomed Swansea City – who need a couple more points to ensure safety from relegation.

The game was decided before the hour mark with the Citizens three goals ahead inside 54 minutes.

David Silva opening the scoring in the twelfth minute, followed by Raheem Sterling four minutes later.

It was a masterclass from Pep Guardiola’s men as Kevin de Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Gabriel Jesus closed up shop in a game where City had 83% possession and allowed the Swans just one shot on target from the four attempts on goals.

City were dominant and are deserved champions.

Earlier in the day, Stoke City had a chance to put the pressure Southampton – who were in FA Cup semi-final action against Chelsea – when they hosted Burnley at the Bet365 stadium.

Badou Ndiaye opened the scoring for the hosts in the eleventh minute to give Mame Biram Diouf his second assist of the campaign.

Throughout the ninety minutes, Burnley seemed to always be a step ahead and equalized just after the hour mark – Ashley Barnes finding the back off the net the away side.

Both teams created a variety of a chances to clinch the three points but lacked the finishing, decisive touch. The teams shared the spoils.

Following the announcement that Arsene Wenger will be stepping down at the end of the season, it seems that Wenger’s men are hoping to give the Frenchman a goodbye that pays tribute to the successes of yesteryear.

A dominant second half display from the Gunners saw Nacho Monreal, Aaron Ramsey and Alexendre Lacazette – who scored a late brace – give Arsenal a 4-1 win over West Ham United, who scored via Marko Arnautovic in the 64th minute with the hosts leading 2-1.



On Saturday, in another match where one of the teams needed a win to have a comfortable run in to the final few games, Crystal Palace travelled to Vicarage Road to take on Watford.

Referee Chris Kavanagh seemed card happy producing eight cards throughout the game. In a game that produced just five shots on target, (Watford with four and Palace with one) it was evident that no exciting goal mouth action would occur and 0-0 is how it ended.

In a game that frustrated Liverpool fans, the Reds let another lead slip, drawing to West Bromwich Albion 2-2 at The Hawthorns.

Danny Ings opened the scoring in the fourth minute following a corner.

Mohamed Salah doubled the lead in the 72nd minute and equaled the goal-scoring record for a 38-game season with 31 goals in the process.

Seven minutes later, Jake Livermore pulled one back for the Baggies. Solomon Rondon then equalized in the 88th minute to hand Liverpool their eleventh draw of the season.

Only Brighton, Southampton and West Bromwich Albion have more draws in the league, with the two Manchester clubs have a combined total of eight draw between the two clubs.

Jurgen Klopp will be wondering where his team would be if his team had half the amount of draws this season.

The weekend’s results sees Liverpool remain in third three points behind United in second and ahead of Spurs by the same margin.

Southampton are eighteenth with 29 points, equal with Stoke in 19th who have played one game more.

West Bromwich Albion’s point was not enough against Liverpool as the Baggies are rooted to the foot of the table on 25 points with three games remaining.