Charlotte Nikoi's death still under investigation

CAPE TOWN - Nearly a year after Ghanaian national Charlotte Nikoi' s body was found on Table Mountain police are still probing her death.

The 50-year-old disappeared while hiking with her husband and daughter on Platteklip Gorge last March.

Her body was found two months later.

DNA tests revealed human remains found on Table Mountain at the end of May last year is that of the former Unicef director.

The mother of three was hiking with her husband and 16-year-old daughter on Human Rights Day.

She informed them that she would proceed back down to the bottom of the Platteklip Gorge hiking trail and wait for them there.

They never saw her again.

Their vacation formed part of Nikoi and her husband's 22nd wedding anniversary celebrations.

Chris Nikoi has told Eyewitness News he'll revisit the country next month.

Police say the matter is still under investigation.

