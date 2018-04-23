Charlotte Nikoi's death still under investigation

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
Go

Charlotte Nikoi's death still under investigation

The 50-year-old disappeared while hiking with her husband and daughter on Platteklip Gorge last March.

FILE: The missing persons flyer for Charlotte Nikoi. Picture: facebook.com
FILE: The missing persons flyer for Charlotte Nikoi. Picture: facebook.com
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Nearly a year after Ghanaian national Charlotte Nikoi' s body was found on Table Mountain police are still probing her death.

The 50-year-old disappeared while hiking with her husband and daughter on Platteklip Gorge last March.

Her body was found two months later.

DNA tests revealed human remains found on Table Mountain at the end of May last year is that of the former Unicef director.

The mother of three was hiking with her husband and 16-year-old daughter on Human Rights Day.

She informed them that she would proceed back down to the bottom of the Platteklip Gorge hiking trail and wait for them there.

They never saw her again.

Their vacation formed part of Nikoi and her husband's 22nd wedding anniversary celebrations.

Chris Nikoi has told Eyewitness News he'll revisit the country next month.

Police say the matter is still under investigation.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA