Australian regulator flags scrutiny of Uber Eats
The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported on Sunday several restaurateurs were disgruntled with contract terms they said left them, and not Uber, responsible for late deliveries.
SYDNEY – The head of Australia’s competition regulator said on Monday it will scrutinize contracts between Uber Technologies Inc and restaurants that use its food delivery app Uber Eats.
The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported on Sunday several restaurateurs were disgruntled with contract terms they said left them, and not Uber, responsible for late deliveries despite being charged by Uber for the service.
“Certainly, we’ll have a look at it,” Rod Sims, head of the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, told ABC radio on Monday when asked about the report.
“We have three bits of the law we can deal with here. One is business to business - are they misleading the people they’re dealing with? Two is: Are they engaged in unconscionable conduct, putting all the conduct together? And thirdly are the terms with which they work unfair? So, there’s a lot to look at there,” he said.
Uber, which is backed by Japan’s SoftBank Group, said Uber Eats is merely a “marketplace that connects restaurants with delivery partners” and that its terms and conditions are “consistent with Australian law”.
“Restaurants aren’t locked in, just like delivery partners and eaters. Uber Eats is just one option. If a restaurant does not wish to use the app, they do not have to,” an Uber East spokeswoman said in a statement.
Uber, which is preparing for a potential initial public offering in 2019, lost $4.5 billion last year and is facing fierce competition at home in the United States as well as a regulatory crackdown in Europe where governments have been leery of the company’s impact on the traditional taxi industry.
Popular in World
-
Death toll from Afghan election centre blast rises obove 50
-
Austin Powers movies' Mini-Me, Verne Troyer, dies
-
France's lower house approves bill to tighten asylum rules
-
Trump's travel ban faces US Supreme Court showdown
-
Reports: German defence ministry wants to spend billions on armaments this year
-
Afghanistan approves first full-fledged Islamic bank
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.