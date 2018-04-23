ANC expected to extend tenure of interim KZN leadership

President Cyril Ramaphosa and the party’s national working committee were deployed across the province on Sunday, to assess the state of readiness to host a provincial elective gathering.

DURBAN - With the deadline for the KwaZulu-Natal African National Congress (ANC) to host its provincial elective conference lapsing this week, the party is expected to extend the tenure of the interim leadership.

According to the party's constitution, once a provincial structure is disbanded, it must host a new conference within three months.

#ANCKZN ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa leaves the venue. He won’t be addressing the media today because he’s still going to be in a meeting with the NWC and the KZN provincial task team to consolidate on the state of readiness to host a conference. He’ll speak tomorrow. ZN pic.twitter.com/TAnFYf6gqa — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 22, 2018

When the ANC national executive committee (NEC) disbanded the KwaZulu-Natal leadership earlier this year, it was with the expectation that a provincial elective conference would be held by the end of this month.

But not only will the election of the new leadership be delayed, it seems the tenure of the provincial interim committee will be extended.

The ANC’s Zizi Kodwa says the decision now lies with the NEC on what happens next.

“We are comfortable that we’ll be able to give an explanation to the national executive committee on the impact of the PEC for three months and beyond. That is a political decision that must be taken by the NEC.”

Meanwhile, some are pushing for the provincial conference to go ahead in so that there is leadership in place to report to as the party gears up for the 2019 general elections.

But there are some who are wanting regional and provincial conferences to be delayed until after the polls while internal issues are dealt with.