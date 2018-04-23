33 Mahikeng protesters accused of public violence released on warning
MAHIKENG - Thirty-three people accused of public violence in Mahikeng have been released on a warning by the Mmabatho Magistrates Court.
They were arrested during violent protests in the area last week when properties and vehicles were set alight.
Residents have been calling on Premier Supra Mahumapelo to step down.
The matter has been postponed to allow the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to decide whether it should prosecute.
The NPA’s Frank Lesenyego says those arrested have been given different dates to appear in court as the group is large.
“There are those who will appear on 30 May, 4 June and others on 6 June.”
He says public violence is a serious offence and the matter has been referred to the director of public prosecution to take a decision on whether to prosecute.
Meanwhile, there have been running battles between police and protestors in Delareyville.
Vryburg and Mahikeng remain calm but the situation is reported to be tense in Taung.
MORE VIOLENT PROTESTS
Residents of Delareyville in the North West have blocked several roads in and around the town - including the N14.
They are calling for Tswaing Mayor Dimakatso Malwane to resign.
Last year, residents shut down the town also demanding that the mayor go.
Residents have accused Premier Mahumapelo and Mayor Malwane of maladministration and corruption.
Community activist Ntesang Theletsane said: “The community is saying government is not listening to them or even the workers and so they’ve closed everything now in Delareyville.”
The police are trying to clear the N14 which has been blocked with burning tyres and rubble.
Essential services remain halted in the area- with shops closed.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
