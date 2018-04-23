12 suspected rhino poachers arrested at Kruger National Park

Three suspects were found in possession of a heavy calibre hunting rifle, ammunition, poaching equipment and a fresh set of rhino horns.

JOHANNESBURG - South African National Parks (SANParks) says it's arrested 12 suspected rhino poachers at the Kruger National Park in just the past five days.

One of the suspects has since been identified as a recently retired Frelimo commander from Mozambique who was in full camouflage uniform at the time of his arrest.

SANParks says a police officer based at the Skukuza Police Station was also handcuffed and remains in custody.

Spokesperson Isaac Phaahla said: “Unfortunately, in some of those arrests three of the suspects were fatally wounded and the others were taken into custody. One of them was injured and taken to hospital but he is also under custody.”