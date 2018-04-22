Western Cape ANC dismayed by City's proposed water tariff hike
The party says it believes the City is hurting the poor and should be using the underspent amount of money in the water sector.
CAPE TOWN – The African National Congress (ANC) has expressed dismay over the water tariff increases which are to be implemented in Cape Town.
The party says it believes the City is hurting the poor and should be using the underspent amount of money in the water sector.
The ANC's Carol Beewinkel says has accused the da of stalling its plans to save water.
“We have raised our concern around the fact that the City of Cape Town hasn’t spent R30 billion of its capital budget and included in that a whole host of water-related problems
Meanwhile, lobby group water crisis coalition will march to Parliament against the tariff increases.
Earlier this month, activists have taken the City of Cape Town's massive water and electricity tariff proposals to the Public Protector.
The group called STOP COCT met with the Public Protector officials this week.
The City's proposed budget is open for public comment until 4 May.
Under the banner STOP COCT, activists are opposing the City's proposed 26.9% water and sanitation services increase, as well as a suggested 7.2% rates hike and an 8.1% rise in electricity tariffs.
Group founder Sandra Dickson says their meeting with the Public Protector's office was successful and their complaints were screened and listened to.
A follow-up meeting will be held where the group will submit a memorandum.
Additional reporting by Kayleen Palm
