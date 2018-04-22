[Watch] Steve Komphela’s most memorable post-match interviews

Two people arrested following fans pitch invasion at Chiefs game
The Amakhosi were dumped out of the Nedbank Cup on Saturday evening, after losing 2-0 to Free State Stars.
JOHANNESBURG – Following the news of Steve Komphela’s resignations as Kaizer Chiefs coach after their loss to Free State Stars, EWN Sport put together some of the memorable post-match interviews done by Komphela during his tenure at Chiefs.
Chiefs confirmed that Komphela will resign with immediate effect.
