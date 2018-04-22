[Watch] Steve Komphela’s most memorable post-match interviews

The Amakhosi were dumped out of the Nedbank Cup on Saturday evening, after losing 2-0 to Free State Stars.

JOHANNESBURG – Following the news of Steve Komphela’s resignations as Kaizer Chiefs coach after their loss to Free State Stars, EWN Sport put together some of the memorable post-match interviews done by Komphela during his tenure at Chiefs.

Chiefs confirmed that Komphela will resign with immediate effect.

The Amakhosi were dumped out of the Nedbank Cup on Saturday evening, after losing 2-0 to Free State Stars.