[WATCH] Violence erupts after Chiefs lose in Nedbank Cup
Kayleen Morgan & Philasande Sixaba | Kaizer Chiefs invaded the pitch and severely beat up a female security guard on Saturday night following the team’s loss to the Free State Stars in the Nedbank Cup.
