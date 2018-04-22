[UPDATE] Chiefs disappointed by assault on guard by soccer fans
Video footage of the security guard being kicked in the chest has caused widespread outrage with calls for the perpetrators to be arrested.
JOHANNESBURG – Kaizer Chiefs says it's disappointed in the attack of a gaurd by soccer fans at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.
The riot started after chiefs lost to free state stars in a match last night.
Coach Steve Komphela announced his resignation shortly afterwards.
Kaizer Chief's Vino Maphosa says, “We’re obviously connecting and consulting with all necessary elements of the match, this includes security, the commanders, medical teams. We understand there are supporters that have been admitted at hospital. We’ll be visiting those hospitals”
Don't let Steve Kompela's resignation distract you from the fact that Kaizer Chiefs fans (mostly men) beat up a female security guard until she was unconscious. #NedbankCup pic.twitter.com/payco4fQPM— Rohula Black (@RohulaBlack) April 21, 2018
About four fires have been started!! #NedbankCup pic.twitter.com/y7xqLreNQN— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) April 21, 2018
Let's start the search for these idiots #NedbankCup #KaizerChiefs pic.twitter.com/FiqWrnaPzk— Themba Rumbu (@ThembaRumbu) April 21, 2018
Bra Steve Kompela’s post match interview, video credit @Official_SABC1 #NedbankCup pic.twitter.com/ASzn4anjM1— Thabo Tk Bhengu (@Thabo_Tk) April 21, 2018
Earlier, Stadium Management South Africa noted with concern the gruesome assault.
Stadium Managements says due process needs to be followed for the perpetrators to be held accountable.
After making numerous attempts to escape, the person eventually lay motionless on the ground and police and security could be seen rushing to her rescue.
One fan kicked her in the upper chest, a kick that collapsed her to the ground.
Following the loss, Kaizer Chiefs’ manager Bobby Motaung confirmed at a post-match press conference that coach Steve Komphela will resign.
Editors note: Earlier it was reported that the victim of an attack by supporters, which was caught on camera, was a female security guard; officials have now clarified that the person is, in fact, a male guard. This story has been updated to reflect that clarification.
