Unruly Chiefs fans beat up female security guard
In a video, fans could be seen kicking and beating the guard with chairs and other unidentified objects.
JOHANNESBURG – Kaizer Chiefs invaded the pitch and severely beat up a female security guard on Saturday night following the team’s loss to the Free State Stars in the Nedbank Cup.
The Amakhosi were dumped out of the Nedbank Cup on Saturday evening, after losing 2-0 to Free State Stars.
Don't let Steve Kompela's resignation distract you from the fact that Kaizer Chiefs fans (mostly men) beat up a female security guard until she was unconscious. #NedbankCup pic.twitter.com/payco4fQPM— Rohula Black (@RohulaBlack) April 21, 2018
Absolutely diabolical scenes at Moses Mabhida Stadium tonight. Kaizer Chiefs will be in big trouble for this. Unacceptable from the supporters.— Joe Crann (@YesWeCrann) April 21, 2018
Video via @Jeff_CJ31 pic.twitter.com/87hSwROwiZ
Kaizer Chiefs should be heavily fined, the violent fans must be charged and prosecuted also they must play the remainder of the season without any spectators.#NedbankCup pic.twitter.com/UBVZG5xgxN— Thabang☯ (@mthi4life) April 21, 2018
After making numerous attempts to escape, the woman eventually lied motionless on the ground and police and security could be seen rushing to her rescue.
One fan kicked her in the upper chest, a kick that collapsed her to the ground.
Following the loss, Kaizer Chiefs’ manager Bobby Motaung confirmed at a post-match press conference that coach Steve Komphela will resign.
