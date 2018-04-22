Two people arrested following fans pitch invasion at Chiefs game

Video footage has been making the rounds of a female security guard being kicked in the chest by soccer fans after Kaizer Chiefs lost to free state stars in a match last night.

JOHANNESBURG – Two people have been arrested after a riot broke out at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night.

There have also been reports that the woman has died however police cannot confirm this.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage on social media sites with calls for the perpetrators to be arrested.

Spokesperson Nqobile Gwala says at this stage, the suspects have not been linked to the assault of the woman.

“At this stage the suspects were charged for public violence and malicious damage to property. The investigations are still continuing.”

Kaizer Chiefs coach Steve Komphela announced his resignation following the incident.

Chiefs spokesperson Viva Mophosa says the club will visit supporters who have been admitted to hospital.

“We’re obviously connecting and consulting with all necessary elements of the match, this includes security, the commanders, medical teams. We understand there are supporters that have been admitted at hospital. We’ll be visiting those hospitals”

Footage shows fans knocking down cameras and burning seats at the stadium.