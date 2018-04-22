Stadium Management condemns assault on female security guard

Video footage is making the rounds of angry Kaizer Chiefs supporters kicking the woman in the chest after the team lost to free state stars during a match on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG – Stadium Management South Africa has noted with concern the gruesome assault of a female security guard at the Moses Mabida stadium

Kaizer Chief coach Steve Komphela resigned shortly afterwards.

Stadium Managements says due process needs to be followed for the perpetrators to be held accountable.

Absolutely diabolical scenes at Moses Mabhida Stadium tonight. Kaizer Chiefs will be in big trouble for this. Unacceptable from the supporters.



After making numerous attempts to escape, the woman eventually lied motionless on the ground and police and security could be seen rushing to her rescue.

One fan kicked her in the upper chest, a kick that collapsed her to the ground.

Following the loss, Kaizer Chiefs’ manager Bobby Motaung confirmed at a post-match press conference that coach Steve Komphela will resign.