Search for missing Norwegian student continues
Marie Ostbo was last seen on Wednesday evening when she went for a walk with a group of young international tourists.
CAPE TOWN – The search for a Norwegian student who went missing along the Garden Route coast has entered its third day.
Marie Ostbo was last seen on Wednesday evening when she went for a walk with a group of young international tourists.
A cellphone, cap, and shoes belonging to Marie Ostbo have been found on Myoli Beach in Sedgefield where the young woman went missing.
The 21-year-old joined fellow students for a walk on the beach after six o'clock on Wednesday evening.
When the group returned at around seven they realised Ostbo did not come back with them.
All attempts to find her have failed.
Ostbo was wearing blue jeans and a white shirt at the time of her disappearance.
National Sea Rescue Institute Wilderness, Community Police, and South African Police Service are leading search efforts.
Comments
