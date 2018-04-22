SANParks concerned with growing number of elephants poaching

SANParks says the rate of poaching of rhinos has declined by 20% an improvement and a light at the end of the tunnel.

JOHANNESBURG – SANParks says 504 rhinos and 67 elephants were killed due to poaching at the Kruger National Park in 2017.

SANParks says the rate of poaching of rhinos has declined by 20% an improvement and a light at the end of the tunnel.

Head ranger at the Kruger National Park Ken Maggs says while the numbers of rhinos being poached has declined, there’s been a surprising rise in the numbers of elephants being targeted now.

“And that’s concerning because one elephant poached is too many, although we’ve many elephants.”

Maggs says the last time elephant poaching was popular in the Kruger was back in the 1980s.

“As an organisation, together with the military, we’re on top of that rhino and elephant poaching. The highest number that we lost was in 1981 where we lost in the region of about 100 elephants.”

An anti-rhino poaching pledge has been signed by SANParks, South African Police Service, the South African National Defence Force, Nehawu and Hospersa this week as an initiative to actively fight the wild life crime from the various sectors.