SANParks concerned with growing number of elephants poaching
SANParks says the rate of poaching of rhinos has declined by 20% an improvement and a light at the end of the tunnel.
JOHANNESBURG – SANParks says 504 rhinos and 67 elephants were killed due to poaching at the Kruger National Park in 2017.
SANParks says the rate of poaching of rhinos has declined by 20% an improvement and a light at the end of the tunnel.
Head ranger at the Kruger National Park Ken Maggs says while the numbers of rhinos being poached has declined, there’s been a surprising rise in the numbers of elephants being targeted now.
“And that’s concerning because one elephant poached is too many, although we’ve many elephants.”
Maggs says the last time elephant poaching was popular in the Kruger was back in the 1980s.
“As an organisation, together with the military, we’re on top of that rhino and elephant poaching. The highest number that we lost was in 1981 where we lost in the region of about 100 elephants.”
An anti-rhino poaching pledge has been signed by SANParks, South African Police Service, the South African National Defence Force, Nehawu and Hospersa this week as an initiative to actively fight the wild life crime from the various sectors.
Popular in Local
-
More woes for Supra Mahumapelo
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 21 April 2018
-
Chiefs disappointed with assault on female guard by soccer fans
-
Two people arrested following fans pitch invasion at Chiefs game
-
Unruly Chiefs fans beat up female security guard
-
Reports: Hawks investigate Zuma & Mahumapelo for possible fraud & corruption
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.