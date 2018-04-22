Reports: Hawks investigate Zuma & Mahumapelo for possible fraud & corruption

The Sunday Times is reporting, that a herd of cattle of about R1.5 million meant for emerging farmers in the north west was instead gifted to Zuma by Mahumapelo.

JOHANNESBURG – Former president Jacob Zuma and North-West Premier Supra Mahumapelo are reportedly being investigated by the Hawks for possible fraud and corruption.

The Sunday Times is reporting, that a herd of cattle of about R1.5 million meant for emerging farmers in the north west was instead gifted to Zuma by Mahumapelo.

The paper is reporting that, Zuma signed for the bonsmara cattle when they were delivered to his Nkandla homestead in 2016.

The paper is reporting that the payment and the order of the cattle was made through a company contracted to the North-West Agricultural Department to assist emerging farmers.

The paper is reporting that in 2014 the department awarded a company called Agri Delight Training and Consulting a R650 million contract for environment and agricultural development programmes for three years.

The delivery of the cattle to nkandla was reportedly confirmed by the breeder Lucas Mzisa.

Mzisa told The Sunday Times that he delivered 25 cows and was paid R500, 000 for the cattle and transportation.

However, Agri Delight invoiced the provincial government R1.5 million claiming it delivered 50 cows.

It's unclear how the remaining R1 million was used and where the 25 cows went.