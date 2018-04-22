Ramaphosa uses Skweyiya’s funeral to apologise to ANC veterans

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he's aware that the party disappointed Skweyiya.

JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has used the late former cabinet minister Zola Skweyiya's funeral to apologised to the party's veterans for causing them distress.

Skweyiya, who passed away earlier this month, was laid to rest in Pretoria on Saturday.

The 75-year-old was a vocal critic of former president Jacob Zuma and his admission who was once denied access to Luthuli House.

“Today we make a solemn commitment that never again will we disown and dishonour those who have dedicated their lives to the movement and to the course of our people.”

The president said Skweyiya dedicated his life to serving the people of this country.

“It is a tribute to Zola Skweyiya’s vision that we today have a public service of more than a million people who dedicate themselves to building a better life for all our people and yes they can do much more than what they are doing.”

Ramaphosa has assured the ANC veterans that the party will never let them down again.

“This time around I think we made a big mistake and disappointed him deeply. To this departed warrior of uMkhoto we Sizwe, his family and stalwarts, please accept our sincere apology for the distress we may have caused you.”