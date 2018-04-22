Ramaphosa uses Skweyiya’s funeral to apologise to ANC veterans
President Cyril Ramaphosa says he's aware that the party disappointed Skweyiya.
JOHANNESBURG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has used the late former cabinet minister Zola Skweyiya's funeral to apologised to the party's veterans for causing them distress.
Skweyiya, who passed away earlier this month, was laid to rest in Pretoria on Saturday.
The 75-year-old was a vocal critic of former president Jacob Zuma and his admission who was once denied access to Luthuli House.
Ramaphosa says he's aware that the party disappointed Skweyiya.
“Today we make a solemn commitment that never again will we disown and dishonour those who have dedicated their lives to the movement and to the course of our people.”
The president said Skweyiya dedicated his life to serving the people of this country.
“It is a tribute to Zola Skweyiya’s vision that we today have a public service of more than a million people who dedicate themselves to building a better life for all our people and yes they can do much more than what they are doing.”
Ramaphosa has assured the ANC veterans that the party will never let them down again.
He has apologised to Skweyiya's family and the party's veterans for causing them distress.
“This time around I think we made a big mistake and disappointed him deeply. To this departed warrior of uMkhoto we Sizwe, his family and stalwarts, please accept our sincere apology for the distress we may have caused you.”
Popular in Local
-
Lotto Results: Saturday 21 April 2018
-
More woes for Supra Mahumapelo
-
Chiefs disappointed with assault on female guard by soccer fans
-
Two people arrested following fans pitch invasion at Chiefs game
-
Unruly Chiefs fans beat up female security guard
-
Reports: Hawks investigate Zuma & Mahumapelo for possible fraud & corruption
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.