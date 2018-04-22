Ramaphosa concludes ANC KZN meeting, to give feedback soon
It’s understood that there will be a meeting on Monday between some NWC members and the KZN provincial interim task team to consolidate the feedback from all the province’s regions.
DURBAN – President Cyril Ramaphosa has concluded a meeting with top end African National Congress (ANC) members in KwaZulu-Natal to discuss the readiness of the province to host its provincial elective conference on Sunday evening.
After a damning court ruling last year the party disbanded the KZN ANC executive and put an interim structure in place.
#ANCKZN ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa leaves the venue. He won’t be addressing the media today because he’s still going to be in a meeting with the NWC and the KZN provincial task team to consolidate on the state of readiness to host a conference. He’ll speak tomorrow. ZN pic.twitter.com/TAnFYf6gqa— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 22, 2018
A new provincial elective conference was meant to take place by the end of this month, but organizational issues – including membership fraud, factionalism and gatekeeping – remained unresolved, leading to a further postponement.
#ANCKZN NEC member Zizi Kodwa says the current provincial interim committee(PIC)is likely to be extended beyond the 3 month period as per ANC constitution.He says the NEC will get a report on this and that’s why they’re here to assess the state of readiness to go to conference.ZN pic.twitter.com/Sl682qdVUq— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 22, 2018
The President is expected to give feedback thereafter.
#ANCKZN Tomorrow there will be a meeting between some NWC members and the KZN provincial interim committee/task team to consolidate the feedback from all the regions in KZN. Ramaphosa is expected to give feedback thereafter.ZN— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 22, 2018
Ramaphosa and his counterparts in the eThekwini region had been locked in a closed-door meeting to discuss how far the branches are in conducting membership audits and if the province is ready to host an elective conference.
While Ramaphosa deliberated with the chairs and secretaries of the ANC’s largest region, other top six members and some from the national working committee were deployed to other regions to deliberate on the same agenda.
Secretary-General Ace Magashule had been deployed to the Moses Mabhida region which has seen some legitimate ANC members being threatened by bodyguards brandishing guns at branch meetings in recent weeks.
Eyewitness News was earlier told that there were demonstrations outside the community hall before Magashule's arrival.
#ANCKZN After lots of silence outside the presidential atrium here at Moses Mabhida, a large group walked out.I’m told that it’s because there has been a duplication of people inside.Only branch chairs and secretaries are allowed in the meeting. A roll call is now being done. ZN pic.twitter.com/2uVaoBjvlT— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 22, 2018
