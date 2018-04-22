Ramaphosa concludes ANC KZN meeting, to give feedback soon

It’s understood that there will be a meeting on Monday between some NWC members and the KZN provincial interim task team to consolidate the feedback from all the province’s regions.

DURBAN – President Cyril Ramaphosa has concluded a meeting with top end African National Congress (ANC) members in KwaZulu-Natal to discuss the readiness of the province to host its provincial elective conference on Sunday evening.

After a damning court ruling last year the party disbanded the KZN ANC executive and put an interim structure in place.

A new provincial elective conference was meant to take place by the end of this month, but organizational issues – including membership fraud, factionalism and gatekeeping – remained unresolved, leading to a further postponement.

It’s understood that there will be a meeting on Monday between some national working committee members and the KZN provincial interim task team to consolidate the feedback from all the regions in the province.

The President is expected to give feedback thereafter.

Ramaphosa and his counterparts in the eThekwini region had been locked in a closed-door meeting to discuss how far the branches are in conducting membership audits and if the province is ready to host an elective conference.

While Ramaphosa deliberated with the chairs and secretaries of the ANC’s largest region, other top six members and some from the national working committee were deployed to other regions to deliberate on the same agenda.

Secretary-General Ace Magashule had been deployed to the Moses Mabhida region which has seen some legitimate ANC members being threatened by bodyguards brandishing guns at branch meetings in recent weeks.

Eyewitness News was earlier told that there were demonstrations outside the community hall before Magashule's arrival.