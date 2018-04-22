Political parties react to Moses Mabhida pitch invasion violence
The stadium's management has also confirmed that 12 of the men were treated by medics at the stadium, and five were taken to hospital.
The stadium's management has also confirmed that 12 of the men were treated by medics at the stadium, and five were taken to hospital.
So far two arrests have been made, after video footage showing what has been described as a sea of Kaiser Chiefs supporters flocking to the field has been shared widely on social media.
In this footage, soccer fans can be seen destroying and looting camera equipment, assaulting security personnel and starting fires.
It’s understood that the chaos erupted due to frustration from Kaiser Chiefs fans after the club lost to Free State Stars.
Political parties have since reacted to the latest developments, condemning the violence and malicious damage to property.
The Democratic Alliance's shadow minister for sports Tsepo Mhlongo.
“I have written with the portfolio chairperson to request that we summon the Premier Soccer League (PSL) to come to an account to us because this is not the first time that this is happening in our PSL division."
While the African National Congress's Pule Mabe says the scenes that unfolded at the stadium last night are unacceptable.
"Our message to football teams and soccer fans is that they must make sure that they act responsibly and in a disciplined manner at all material times; and that their own conduct should be in keeping with the good name that their teams have carried forward over the years."
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
