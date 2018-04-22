No deaths reported in Moses Mabhida stadium riot
The footage that has been making the rounds on social media also shows fans attacking the man with one fan kicking him abruptly in the chest.
JOHANNESBURG – Kwazulu-Natal police have denied claims that the male security guard who was assaulted by Kaizer Chiefs fans at the stadium has died.
The police's Nqobile Gwala says there were no deaths as a result of the violence.
“There were people that sustained injuries and were taken to hospital for medical attention, but one died.”
Authorities say the man is recovering in hospital.
Meanwhile, Moses Mabhida Stadium’s management say there is extensive damage to the facility, including seating, crowd barriers and access gates. This comes after spectators went on a rampage at the end of a premier league soccer match between Kaiser Chiefs and Free State Stars on Saturday night.
The video footage shows soccer fans destroying and looting camera equipment, assaulting security personnel and starting several fires across the stadium’s seating area.
Since the incident, the Premier Soccer League and other official bodies have slammed the vandalism as intolerable.
The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has joined political parties in condemning the violence that took place at the stadium.
Cosatu has called on law enforcement agencies to make an example of those arrested.
Union spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said: “Our position as Cosatu is that we want law enforcement agencies to make an example of those people. That is totally unacceptable, it was unwarranted. To be subjected to such brutality for doing one thing – that is to earn an income – is totally unacceptable.”
WATCH: Violence erupts after Chiefs lose in Nedbank Cup
(Edited by Masechaba Sefularo)
