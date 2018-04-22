Nation-wide bus strike set to continue as parties reach impasse

Commuters should brace themselves for more delays as there's still no end in sight for the national bus strike.

CAPE TOWN – The nationwide bus strike looks set to continue this week as parties have failed to reach an agreement over a wage dispute.

Unions refuse to accept an 8% offer for this year and a further 8.5% for next year, saying the offer includes dropping other demands which include among others full pay for dual drivers and payment relating to night shift hours.

The national bus strike started on Wednesday and has left commuters across the country stranded.

Talks between parties, facilitated by the CCMA last week failed, but Satawu’s Zanela Sabela says several issues, besides workers' pay increase, are still a point of concern.

“The critical issues as this point are the dual driver issue, the night shifts issue, there’s also an outsourcing issue and that there are cleaners in the bus industry but they are still outsourcing.”

Golden Arrow Bus service spokesperson, Bronwen Dyke-Beyer, says their strike protocol remains in place.

“None of our buses can leave the property and the strike will continue and our services will remain suspended.”

The strike enters its fifth day.