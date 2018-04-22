Nadal eases past Nishikori to claim record-extending 11th Monte Carlo title

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
Go

Nadal eases past Nishikori to claim record-extending 11th Monte Carlo title

Top seed Nadal, who is also targeting an 11th Roland Garros trophy this year, extended his run of consecutive sets won on clay to 36 after recording the win in an hour and 33 minutes.

Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates beating Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka during their group A singles on the third day of the ATP World Tour Finals on November 6, 2013. Picture:AFP
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates beating Switzerland's Stanislas Wawrinka during their group A singles on the third day of the ATP World Tour Finals on November 6, 2013. Picture:AFP
one hour ago

MONTE CARLO – Rafa Nadal clinched a record-extending 11th Monte Carlo title as he geared up for his French Open campaign with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Japan’s Kei Nishikori in the final on Sunday.

Top seed Nadal, who is also targeting an 11th Roland Garros trophy this year, extended his run of consecutive sets won on clay to 36 after recording the win in an hour and 33 minutes.

The Spaniard’s record 31st Masters title also ensured he retained the world number one ranking ahead of rival Roger Federer.

Nadal returned to action in the Davis Cup this month after recovering from a leg injury which forced him to retire in the Australian Open quarter-finals in January.

“I want to thank all my team and my family. We had some tough moments during the last five months after a couple of injuries in a row,” Nadal said.

“It’s always special for me to be back here, having this trophy. It’s one of the most important events of the year for me.”

Nishikori, who missed a large part of last season with a wrist injury, grabbed an early break in the Monaco sunshine before his 31-year-old opponent won four games in a row to take control of the match.

Nadal took the opening set with a blistering forehand and went on to convert two breakpoint opportunities in the second to lift the title.

Despite the defeat, world number 36 Nishikori will take plenty of positives from the tournament as he continues to work his way back to form and full fitness.

Nadal and Nishikori will next feature at the Barcelona Open, which begins on Monday.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA