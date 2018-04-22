Kipchoge wins third London Marathon as Farah breaks British record
Kipchoge raced out of the start, with the leading group registering a blistering opening mile of four minutes 22 seconds, but could not maintain that pace due to rising temperatures.
LONDON (Reuters) - Eliud Kipchoge defied soaring temperatures to win the London Marathon for a third time on Sunday, while Mo Farah finished in an impressive third place, breaking the British record in the process.
Kipchoge raced out of the start, with the leading group registering a blistering opening mile of four minutes 22 seconds, but the Kenyan could not maintain that pace as temperatures rose over 20 degrees Celsius.
Farah, who overcame early problems with his drinks bottle, fell well behind Kipchoge but still registered a time of 2:06:21 to break Steve Jones’s British record achieved in 1985.
Having taken a break from the London Marathon last year to try to run a sub-two-hour marathon in Italy, Kipchoge returned to add to his 2015 and 2016 titles with ease, finishing ahead of Ethiopia’s Tola Shura Kitata in 2:04:17, two minutes 20 seconds off Dennis Kimmetto’s world record.
The original finishing times given for the race were revised after organisers discovered a computer error.
Popular in Sport
-
[UPDATE] Chiefs disappointed by assault on guard by soccer fans
-
Political parties react to Moses Mabhida pitch invasion violence
-
Two people arrested following fans pitch invasion at Chiefs game
-
[UPDATE] Unruly Chiefs fans beat up security guard
-
[WATCH] Violence erupts after Chiefs lose in Nedbank Cup
-
[UPDATE] Stadium Management condemns assault on security guard
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.