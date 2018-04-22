JMPD warns public of fake ad about vacancies

Earlier this year a man and a woman were arrested for fraud after they duped at least 52 people into paying over R10, 000 for fake jobs.

JOHANNESBURG – The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) has warned the public against a fake advertisement promising vacancies at the department’s academy.

The pair allegedly duped at least 52 people into paying over R10, 000 for fake jobs.

The JMPD's Wayne Minaar said: “The public should report such incidents to the police or JMPD if they do come across suspicious advertisements”