Herman Mashaba says poor governance to blame for housing crisis
Mashaba says residents must vote for an accountable government to see results in the community.
JOHANNESBURG – Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba says while he's addressing issues of housing in Kaalfontein in Midrand, it will take some time to yield results without the help of municipal governance.
Mashaba addressed the residents at a school in the area on Saturday to discuss their concerns which include illegal dumping, unemployment, a lack of electricity and flushing toilets.
His visit comes just days before a ward by-election where residents will elect a new councillor to govern.
The by-election is a result of cries by the residents to receive adequate housing.
Mashaba says residents must vote for an accountable government to see results in the community.
“It’s one thing to be able to complain and then two months later then you burn down his house because I know two weeks ago one of the wards in this area, the ward councillor had people voted in power knowing that those were not the right people for the job.”
