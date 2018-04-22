Gigaba: We need zero tolerance for bad management at Home Affairs

Minister Malusi Gigaba was speaking at a media briefing in Pretoria on Sunday to talk about long queue interventions in the works.

JOHANNESBURG – Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba says the department is addressing the issue of long queues at home affairs offices around the country, calling it a matter of great concern.

He has named this new challenge the 'war on queues' campaign saying some people spend a whole day in home affairs queues and still can’t to apply for or collect their documents.

Gigaba says while the production turnaround time has been reduced the queues are unacceptably long.

“In many instances, the problem is just bad management on the ground – that’s what we need to deal with. I have said to the director general, we need to apply zero tolerance to bad management. We need a very brutal performance management approach."