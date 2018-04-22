DA caucus in NW ready to go ahead with motion to remove Mahumapelo

Mmusi Maimane says the North West needs a serious governance overhaul one without Mahumapelo.

MAHIKENG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says the party’s North-West caucus is ready to go ahead with a motion of no confidence against the North-West Premier Supra Mahumapelo, saying there needs to be change.

Violent protests broke out in Mahikeng on Thursday after the eff asked to postpone a scheduled motion of no confidence leaving several vehicles and properties torched.

Communities in and around the provincial capital demonstrated against Mahumapelo’s continued stay in office.

Speaking during a visit to the area, Maimane said the premier’s tenure had been characterised by corruption and maladministration and he should now step aside.

“A motion of no confidence must be brought against Supra, he must be removed and then we must set up a government here that ultimately for next year’s elections people will have a choice.”

Provincial South African Communist Party Secretary Madoda Sambatha agrees.

“Government is the government of the people by the people. There’s no government if the people are not happy.”

Before a motion of no confidence against Mahumapelo is debated, the African National Congress’s national working committee is expected to meet on Monday and discuss the premier’s fate.

Both Maimane and Sambatha agree that the outcome of that meeting will determine their next steps respectively.