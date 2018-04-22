Popular Topics
Chiefs disappointed with assault on female guard by soccer fans

Video footage of the female security guard being kicked in the chest has caused widespread outrage with calls for the perpetrators to be arrested.

A female security guard lays motionless on the ground after being attacked by angry soccer fans after Kaizer Chiefs fans invaded the pitch during the Nedbank Cup match against Free State Stars at Moses Mabhida on 21 April 2018. Picture: Screengrab
Leeto M Khoza 3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Kaizer Chiefs says it's disappointed in the attack of a woman by soccer fans at the Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Video footage of the female security guard being kicked in the chest has caused widespread outrage with calls for the perpetrators to be arrested.

The riot started after chiefs lost to free state stars in a match last night.

Coach Steve Komphela announced his resignation shortly afterwards.

Kaizer Chief's Vino Maphosa says, “We’re obviously connecting and consulting with all necessary elements of the match, this includes security, the commanders, medical teams. We understand there are supporters that have been admitted at hospital. We’ll be visiting those hospitals”

Earlier, Stadium Management South Africa noted with concern the gruesome assault.

Stadium Managements says due process needs to be followed for the perpetrators to be held accountable.

After making numerous attempts to escape, the woman eventually lied motionless on the ground and police and security could be seen rushing to her rescue.

One fan kicked her in the upper chest, a kick that collapsed her to the ground.

Following the loss, Kaizer Chiefs’ manager Bobby Motaung confirmed at a post-match press conference that coach Steve Komphela will resign.

