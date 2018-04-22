Chiefs confirm Komphela's departure

Following the loss, Kaizer Chiefs’ manager Bobby Motaung confirmed at a post-match press conference that Komphela will resign.

JOHANNESBURG – Kaizer Chiefs has confirmed that coach Steve Komphela will resign with immediate effect.

The Amakhosi were dumped out of the Nedbank Cup on Saturday evening, after losing 2-0 to Free State Stars.

The club have since tweeted the news of Komphela resignation following the loss.

"Breaking News: Steve Komphela has resigned with immediate effect as head coach of Kaizer Chiefs! More news to follow #KCOneTeam"

Earlier this month, chaos broke out after a unsatisfactory PSL defeat against Chippa United at the FNB Stadium. Chiefs fans pelted players and staff with objects.

After this scenes calls were made that Komphela, who was already under immense pressure, to vacate his position and the tone of their supporters didn’t change despite the league coming to an end next month.

