Chiefs confirm Komphela's departure

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
Go

Chiefs confirm Komphela's departure

Following the loss, Kaizer Chiefs’ manager Bobby Motaung confirmed at a post-match press conference that Komphela will resign.

Steve Komphela. Picture: Facebook.
Steve Komphela. Picture: Facebook.
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Kaizer Chiefs has confirmed that coach Steve Komphela will resign with immediate effect.

The Amakhosi were dumped out of the Nedbank Cup on Saturday evening, after losing 2-0 to Free State Stars.

Following the loss, Kaizer Chiefs’ manager Bobby Motaung confirmed at a post-match press conference that Komphela will resign.

The club have since tweeted the news of Komphela resignation following the loss.

"Breaking News: Steve Komphela has resigned with immediate effect as head coach of Kaizer Chiefs! More news to follow #KCOneTeam"

Earlier this month, chaos broke out after a unsatisfactory PSL defeat against Chippa United at the FNB Stadium. Chiefs fans pelted players and staff with objects.

After this scenes calls were made that Komphela, who was already under immense pressure, to vacate his position and the tone of their supporters didn’t change despite the league coming to an end next month.

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA