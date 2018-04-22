Cheruiyot shocks Keitany to win London Marathon
Cheruiyot, who won her first marathon in Frankfurt only last October, came out of nowhere to race past Keitany.
LONDON (Reuters) - Vivian Cheruiyot shocked favorite and fellow Kenyan Mary Keitany to win the London Marathon for the first time on Sunday but failed to break Paula Radcliffe’s world record as high temperatures took their toll.
Keitany, who set the women’s world record in London last year, ran this year’s race with the aid of male pacemakers, as Radcliffe did in 2003 when setting the unsurpassed time of 2:15.25 to break the “mixed race” record.
Having shot into the lead, the 36-year-old Keitany looked to be on course to break that 15-year record, running 32 seconds quicker than Radcliffe’s 10-mile time, but as the temperature rose above 20 degrees Celsius her pace tailed off, allowing Cheruiyot to steal in.
Brigid Kosgei completed a Kenyan one-two.
Cheruiyot, who won her first marathon in Frankfurt only last October, came out of nowhere to race past Keitany, who struggled over the finish line fifth and remains stuck on three wins in the English capital, one behind Norwegian Ingrid Kristiansen’s career total.
Popular in Sport
-
[UPDATE] Chiefs disappointed by assault on guard by soccer fans
-
Political parties react to Moses Mabhida pitch invasion violence
-
[UPDATE] Unruly Chiefs fans beat up security guard
-
Two people arrested following fans pitch invasion at Chiefs game
-
[WATCH] Violence erupts after Chiefs lose in Nedbank Cup
-
[UPDATE] Stadium Management condemns assault on security guard
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.