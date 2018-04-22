#Busstrike: Commuters urged to find alternative transport on Monday
The nationwide bus strike which started last Wednesday, has left thousands of commuters scrabbling for alternative means to travel.
JOHANNESBURG – Commuters are being urged once again to make use of alternative means of transport on Monday, as the bus strike is set to continue.
Negotiations which were facilitated by the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) between unions and employers collapsed on Friday.
Workers are demanding a 9.5% wage increase across the board while the employer is offering 7%.
Satawu's Zanele Sabela says it plans to intensify the strike this week.
“Because negotiations didn’t go well last week, we are calling on un-unionised workers in the bus sector to join the strike because whatever deal is signed at the bargaining council will benefit them too.”
