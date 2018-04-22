Blast at election centre in Afghan capital, at least four dead

The attack follows several weeks of relative quiet in Kabul and there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

KABUL – A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a voter registration centre in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday, killing at least four people and wounding more than 20, officials said.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danesh said a bomber on foot approached the centre where officials had been issuing identity cards as part of a process of registering voters for parliamentary elections this year.

Ashmat Stanekzai, an adviser to the Kabul police chief, said at least four people were dead and more than 20 wounded but the final toll may increase.

Pictures apparently of the immediate aftermath of the blast that were shared on social media sites showed four bodies, including women, lying on the ground and cars partially destroyed by the blast.

Voter registration centres have been set up across Afghanistan ahead of long-delayed parliamentary and district council elections due to be held in October and there have been serious concerns that militants might attack them.

Sunday’s blast took place in Dasht-e Barchi, an area of western Kabul inhabited by many members of the mainly Shi’ite Hazara minority, which has been repeatedly hit by attacks claimed by Islamic State.