Blast at election centre in Afghan capital, at least four dead

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
Go

Blast at election centre in Afghan capital, at least four dead

The attack follows several weeks of relative quiet in Kabul and there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Afghan security personnel block a road near the site of a suicide attack in Kabul on 25 December, 2017. Picture: AFP
Afghan security personnel block a road near the site of a suicide attack in Kabul on 25 December, 2017. Picture: AFP
3 hours ago

KABUL – A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a voter registration centre in the Afghan capital Kabul on Sunday, killing at least four people and wounding more than 20, officials said.

The attack follows several weeks of relative quiet in Kabul and there was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danesh said a bomber on foot approached the centre where officials had been issuing identity cards as part of a process of registering voters for parliamentary elections this year.

Ashmat Stanekzai, an adviser to the Kabul police chief, said at least four people were dead and more than 20 wounded but the final toll may increase.

Pictures apparently of the immediate aftermath of the blast that were shared on social media sites showed four bodies, including women, lying on the ground and cars partially destroyed by the blast.

Voter registration centres have been set up across Afghanistan ahead of long-delayed parliamentary and district council elections due to be held in October and there have been serious concerns that militants might attack them.

Sunday’s blast took place in Dasht-e Barchi, an area of western Kabul inhabited by many members of the mainly Shi’ite Hazara minority, which has been repeatedly hit by attacks claimed by Islamic State.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA