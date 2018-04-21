Water Crisis Coalition, Saftu to march over day zero
The coalition says the so-called day zero has no truth and they want the City of Cape Town to do away with water management devices.
CAPE TOWN - Lobby group Water Crisis Coalition has voiced concern over day zero and will be taking to the streets in protest on Wednesday along with the South African Federation of Trade Union (Saftu).
The coalition says the so-called day zero has no truth and they want the City of Cape Town to do away with water management devices.
One resident says during a lengthy meeting, the city could not come up with any evidence of how they had come up with day zero.
“We support the demands of Saftu and we also have our own demands with regards to how the water crisis is being managed by the City of Cape Town.”
