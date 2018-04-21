[WATCH LIVE] Zola Skweyiya’s funeral underway in Pretoria

The struggle stalwart has been described as someone who dreamt of a true democracy and a non-racial, non-sexist government.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) veteran Zola Skweyiya's funeral is underway in Pretoria this morning.

Last week, president Cyril Ramaphosa declared a special official funeral for Skweyiya.

The former government minister died last week at the age of 75.

The struggle stalwart has been described as someone who dreamt of a true democracy and a non-racial, non-sexist government.

#ZolaSkweyiyaFuneral [WATCH] Moment of silence as Skweyiya's casket arrives together with family members at the CRC Church in Pretoria. TK pic.twitter.com/tMWoRlGYkC — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 21, 2018

#ZolaSkweyiyaFuneral President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Thabo Mbeki are here. TK pic.twitter.com/eAWQZpoxB6 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 21, 2018