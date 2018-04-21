[WATCH LIVE] Zola Skweyiya’s funeral underway in Pretoria
The struggle stalwart has been described as someone who dreamt of a true democracy and a non-racial, non-sexist government.
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) veteran Zola Skweyiya's funeral is underway in Pretoria this morning.
Last week, president Cyril Ramaphosa declared a special official funeral for Skweyiya.
The former government minister died last week at the age of 75.
The struggle stalwart has been described as someone who dreamt of a true democracy and a non-racial, non-sexist government.
#ZolaSkweyiyaFuneral [WATCH] Moment of silence as Skweyiya's casket arrives together with family members at the CRC Church in Pretoria. TK pic.twitter.com/tMWoRlGYkC— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 21, 2018
#ZolaSkweyiyaFuneral President Cyril Ramaphosa and former president Thabo Mbeki are here. TK pic.twitter.com/eAWQZpoxB6— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 21, 2018
#ZolaSkweyiyaFuneral The Funeral program of the late Dr Zola Skweyiya. TK pic.twitter.com/aH89deSK3h— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 21, 2018
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.