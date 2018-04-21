Smallville actress charged with aiding sex trafficking operation

Allison Mack is accused of helping Keith Raniere to recruit women who were then exploited 'both sexually and for their labour'.

JOHANNESBURG - Smallville actress Allison Mack has appeared in court on charges of aiding a sex trafficking operation disguised as a mentoring group.

Keith Raniere, the leader of the so-called self-help group, was arrested by the FBI in Mexico in March this year.

Mack is accused of helping him to recruit women who were then exploited “both sexually and for their labour”, the New York prosecuting attorney said.

She's pleaded not guilty to all charges and will appear in court again on Monday.