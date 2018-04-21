Sandton City’s Fun District packs on joy, delight for families
Sandton City was transformed into a playground for the whole family, with a new area of the mall being dedicated to family fun, entertainment and food.
JOHANNESBURG – Toys, sweets, popcorn and a parade of kids’ favourite fairy tale characters… What more would a child want for a fun-filled day?
These are some of the activities and characteristics that made up the launch of Sandton City’s Fun District.
Sandton City was transformed into a playground for the whole family, with a new area of the mall being dedicated to family fun, entertainment and food.
The R90 million upgrade at the mall consists of a Spur restaurant, a huge Hamleys Toy Store, a kids cinema which has a slide, ball pit and bean bags to sit on during movie screenings.
The toy store is the first Hamleys World in South Africa, and the store will be the country’s largest Hamleys store by far, at 1,903sqm.
SA’s Got Talent 2016 winner, DJ Arch Junior, kept kiddies and parents entertained with his popular gqom tracks.
The Fun District was designed to attract families by giving them an opportunity to spend time together in a uniquely enjoyable environment.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
Music producer Avicii dies aged 28
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 20 April 2018
-
Black Coffee joins world DJs in remembering Avicii
-
[WATCH] #Beychella: Beyoncé becomes first black woman to headline Coachella
-
Lotto results: Wednesday 18 April 2018
-
Madiba’s private secretary Zelda la Grange opens up about money (hers and his)
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.