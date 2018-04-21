Sandton City’s Fun District packs on joy, delight for families

Sandton City was transformed into a playground for the whole family, with a new area of the mall being dedicated to family fun, entertainment and food.

JOHANNESBURG – Toys, sweets, popcorn and a parade of kids’ favourite fairy tale characters… What more would a child want for a fun-filled day?

These are some of the activities and characteristics that made up the launch of Sandton City’s Fun District.

The R90 million upgrade at the mall consists of a Spur restaurant, a huge Hamleys Toy Store, a kids cinema which has a slide, ball pit and bean bags to sit on during movie screenings.

The toy store is the first Hamleys World in South Africa, and the store will be the country’s largest Hamleys store by far, at 1,903sqm.

SA’s Got Talent 2016 winner, DJ Arch Junior, kept kiddies and parents entertained with his popular gqom tracks.

The Fun District was designed to attract families by giving them an opportunity to spend time together in a uniquely enjoyable environment.