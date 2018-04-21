SANDF to send members to help alleviate healthcare crisis in NW

Workers affiliated to Nehawu have been on a go-slow since February demanding better pay, an end to corruption and for Premier Supra Mahumapelo to step down.

MAHIKENG – The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says it will send members of its health services to help alleviate the health care crisis in the North-West province.

As health workers from the defence force are expected to come into Mahikeng and other areas in the North-West to ease the pressures of a workers’ go-slow, patients say they are suffering the most.

One woman at the Mahikeng Provincial Hospital says as a pregnant patient the situation is an inconvenience for her and many others.

“I’m not happy because I’m in pain. I can tell something isn’t right, so I’ll have to go somewhere else. The condition isn’t nice at all.”

Earlier this month, Nehawu intensified the industrial action which has resulted in a shortage of medicines and staff at health facilities saying government leaders have been arrogant to their demands.