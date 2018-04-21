SANDF to send members to help alleviate healthcare crisis in NW
Workers affiliated to Nehawu have been on a go-slow since February demanding better pay, an end to corruption and for Premier Supra Mahumapelo to step down.
MAHIKENG – The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says it will send members of its health services to help alleviate the health care crisis in the North-West province.
Workers affiliated to National Health Education & Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) have been on a go-slow since February demanding better pay, an end to corruption and for Premier Supra Mahumapelo to step down.
As health workers from the defence force are expected to come into Mahikeng and other areas in the North-West to ease the pressures of a workers’ go-slow, patients say they are suffering the most.
One woman at the Mahikeng Provincial Hospital says as a pregnant patient the situation is an inconvenience for her and many others.
“I’m not happy because I’m in pain. I can tell something isn’t right, so I’ll have to go somewhere else. The condition isn’t nice at all.”
Earlier this month, Nehawu intensified the industrial action which has resulted in a shortage of medicines and staff at health facilities saying government leaders have been arrogant to their demands.
