SANDF health officials hit the ground running in North West

It’s unclear how long the SANDF is expected to remain there but one soldier said they won’t leave until the situation is stable.

MAHIKENG - Members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) who have been deployed to the Mahikeng Provincial Hospital say they won’t leave until the situation has normalised.

The SANDF’s health officials are in the North West to help alleviate the pressures in the health department brought about by an ongoing strike led by nehawu- affiliated workers.

The go-slow has been on since February, with workers demanding better pay, an end to corruption over and above - the recall of Premier Supra Mahumapelo.

The cries of a man waiting to receive medical attention fill the Mahikeng Provincial Hospital.

He is one many patients who will be seen by the army’s health officials as part of an intervention to the hospital and other facilities affected by the workers’ strike.

