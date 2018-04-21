SANDF bring much-needed relief to Mahikeng hospital
The hospital is one of many facilities across the province affected by a long standing strike led by Nehawu.
MAHIKENG - The North West Department of Health says the arrival of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) medical staff at Mahikeng Provincial Hospital on Saturday brought much welcomed relief.
The hospital is one of many facilities across the province affected by a long standing strike led by Nehawu, where workers are calling for better working conditions and the removal of Premier Supra Mahumapelo.
It’s unclear how long the SANDF will be at the hospital.
The Department of Health’s Tebogo Lekgethwane says the SANDF personnel stationed there hit the ground running, cleaning floors and immediately tending to patients.
He says they’ve struggled as a department and this intervention offers great relief.
“They would be closing the gap because we know that our health professionals on strike and we have a lot of nurses who are nto coming to work.”
However, this man says MEC Magome Masike must find a permanent solution.
“He should speak to his workers, he is the MEC responsible for speaking to them and making a decision.”
