Saftu calls on members in NW to down tools until Mahumapelo goes

Threatening to go on strike, Saftu in Mahikeng says its members will not work until supra Mahumapelo steps down.

MAHIKENG – The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) in the North West is calling on all its members to stop all work until Supra Mahumapelo is removed as Premier.

The North West has been hit by public protests calling for Mahumapelo to step down.

President Cyril Ramaphosa says the African National Congress (ANC) will resolve challenges around Mahumapelo speedily.

The union’s Puseletso Modise says “No worker will go to work up until this man resigns in this province.”

He says residents have lost their patience.

“People are angry and you can’t dillydally with the demands of the people.”

Saftu joins workers affiliated to Nehawu who have been on a go-slow in the health and social development departments since the beginning of the year.

