SACP stands firm on ANC firing Mahumapelo
The alliance partner says its giving the ANC time to reflect and hopefully to come to the decision of sacking Premier Supra Mahumapelo.
MAHIKENG - The South African Community Party (SACP) in the North West has reiterated its stance that the African National Congress (ANC) should recall the province's premier Supra Mahumapelo.
The alliance partner says its giving the ANC time to reflect and hopefully to come to the decision of sacking the premier.
Violent protests have erupted in the province, particularly in Mahikeng, where several vehicles and properties were destroyed.
The SACP says it’s holding an assessment meeting to discuss some of the issues which featured in Friday’s meeting, where President Cyril Ramaphosa and other ANC leaders were in attendance.
The SACP’s Madoda Sombatha says recalling Premier Mahumapelo is the only logical move that the ANC can make.
He says by so doing, communities will regain confidence in the ANC ahead of the elections next year.
“The issue of the premier and the issue of service delivery are matters that have now been formally raised by the community.”
He says there is a need to re-establish proper governance in the North West.
“Government is the government of the people by the people.”
Sombatha says the outcome of the SACP’s provincial executive committee meeting on Saturday will be communicated to the ANC.
Popular in Politics
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.