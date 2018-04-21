SACP stands firm on ANC firing Mahumapelo

The alliance partner says its giving the ANC time to reflect and hopefully to come to the decision of sacking Premier Supra Mahumapelo.

MAHIKENG - The South African Community Party (SACP) in the North West has reiterated its stance that the African National Congress (ANC) should recall the province's premier Supra Mahumapelo.

The alliance partner says its giving the ANC time to reflect and hopefully to come to the decision of sacking the premier.

Violent protests have erupted in the province, particularly in Mahikeng, where several vehicles and properties were destroyed.

The SACP says it’s holding an assessment meeting to discuss some of the issues which featured in Friday’s meeting, where President Cyril Ramaphosa and other ANC leaders were in attendance.

The SACP’s Madoda Sombatha says recalling Premier Mahumapelo is the only logical move that the ANC can make.

He says by so doing, communities will regain confidence in the ANC ahead of the elections next year.

“The issue of the premier and the issue of service delivery are matters that have now been formally raised by the community.”

He says there is a need to re-establish proper governance in the North West.

“Government is the government of the people by the people.”

Sombatha says the outcome of the SACP’s provincial executive committee meeting on Saturday will be communicated to the ANC.