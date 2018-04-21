Popular Topics
Ramaphosa pays moving tribute to Skweyiya

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at Zola Skweyiya's funeral in Pretoria earlier on Saturday.

Mourners bid farewell to the late ANC veteran Zola Skweyiya at the Christian Revival Church in Pretoria. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN.
Mourners bid farewell to the late ANC veteran Zola Skweyiya at the Christian Revival Church in Pretoria. Picture: Thando Kubheka/EWN.
one hour ago

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa has paid tribute to the late African National Congress veteran Zola Skweyiya, lauding him for his contribution to social justice and for his commitment to South Africa's democracy.

Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at Skweyiya's funeral in Pretoria earlier on Saturday.

The former Cabinet minister and ambassador died last week at the age of 75.

President Ramaphosa has paid a moving tribute to the late Skweyiya praising him for his formidable contribution to the governance of South Africa.

“When many of us received the news of Skweyiya’s passing, we had nothing to say but to console ourselves with the knowledge that he had served his well.”

He says Skweyiya relentlessly championed the country's child support grant.

The president has called on all leaders in government to honor Skweyiya's memory by ensuring that the poor are not marginalised.

Adding to the streams of tributes since Skweyiya’s passing

Cabinet Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma says he lived his life courageously, selflessly and for the betterment of others.

“He might say all my life and strength were given to the finest course in the world - the fight for the liberation of mankind. I think I can say without the fear of contradiction that that describes Zola’s life and how he lived it.”

