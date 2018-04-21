Ramaphosa appeals for calm and return for normalcy in Mahikeng
MAHIKENG – President Cyril Ramaphosa has appealed for calm and the return for normalcy in Mafikeng in the North West saying the African National Congress (ANC) will address the residents grievances with speed.
The president was locked up in a meeting with other ANC top officials, the alliance partners and the party’s provincial leaders discussing allegations of corruption levelled against North-West Premier Supra Mahumapelo and calls for his resignation.
Residents of Mahikeng have been taking part in violent protests this week-barricading roads and destroying property.
Ramaphosa says Friday’s crucial meeting has decided that there be further engagements on calls for Mahumapelo to step down.
He says while the ANC deals with concerns raised about the premier, residents must remain calm.
“And we call on all our people that let’s be calm and this matter is going to be resolved. Let us revert back to a position of normalcy as we address this matter and reach finality on it.”
He says while he can’t give a time frame on when the issue will be finalised, it will be soon.
“I want assure everyone that we’re going to act as speedily as possible to address each of the issues.”
The president says the ANC wants to base its decisions on evidence, evaluation and proper assessment.
MORE WOES FOR SUPRA MAHUMAPELO
More allegations of corruption against Mahumapelo have emerged, less than 24 hours before a motion of no confidence in him is due to be debated in the North West Legislature.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it will be opening a criminal case against the premier over reports that his son was awarded a bursary to the value of R1.1 million by state aerospace company Denel.
Minister Pravin Gordhan has ordered the entity to conduct an internal investigation into the claims.
The DA's Natasha Mazzone said: “We will lay charges against Mahumapelo and the Denel CEO. We became aware of these allegations from the media.”
Denel has referred inquiries to the Department of Public Enterprises which has not been available for comment.
