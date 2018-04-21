PowerBall Results: Friday 20 April 2018

EWN brings you the winning Powerball results, check to see if you are a winner.

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the Powerball and Powerball Plus draw on Friday 20 April are as follows:

Powerball and Powerball Plus jackpots estimated at:

R12 million (Powerball)

R11.3 million (Powerball Plus)

Powerball: 5, 13, 20, 31, 35 Powerball: 9

Powerball Plus: 7, 11, 16, 21, 42 Powerball: 6

For more details visit the National Lottery website.