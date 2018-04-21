NW heeds Ramaphosa’s call for calm
There is a heavy police presence in the provincial capital Mahikeng, where properties and several vehicles have been burnt during the violent protest.
MAHIKENG - The North West has been quite on Saturday after three days of running battles between protesters and the police.
Protesters are demanding that Premier Supra Mahumapelo resign.
President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the area on Friday and after a long meeting with African National Congress (ANC) officials, assured residents that their demands were receiving attention.
Vehicles can now move freely on Mafikeng’s roads as opposed to the past three days where burning tyres and rubble blocked several streets.
Protesters seem to have heeded the president’s call to allow the ANC time to deal with the matter.
Opposition leader Mmusi Maimane also visited the area on Saturday and called for calm.
He, however, told Danville residents to think about voting for change in the coming general elections, saying that will be the only way they can receive unhindered basic services under a corrupt free government.
Some shops remain closed, seemingly preventing any looting should the now calm situation turn tense.
